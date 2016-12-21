1 taken to hospital, hundreds evacuat...

1 taken to hospital, hundreds evacuated after fire at The Cathay

The fire started at around 6pm, when the electricity distribution box in the projector room of the cineplex caught fire, Cathay Cineplexes said in a Facebook post. SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital and hundreds were evacuated after a fire broke out at The Cathay on Saturday evening .

