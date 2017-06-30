Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will be seen in YRF's Sui Dhaaga- Made in India.

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are set to collaborate for the first time in Yash Raj Films' new production Sui Dhaaga- Made in India. The film will be directed by Sharat Katariya, who has previously helmed YRF's Dum Laga Ke Haisha, while Maneesh Sharma will produce the project.

