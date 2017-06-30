U.S. must track, arrest, hand Salahud...

U.S. must track, arrest, hand Salahuddin over to India: Congress

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Big News Network.com

New Delhi [India], July 03 : The Congress on Monday said that as the United States of America has classified Syed Salahuddin as a 'global terrorist, now it's their responsibility to track him down in Pakistan, arrest him and hand him over to India. "Salahuddin has been the chief of Hizbul Mujahideen from its inception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 1
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... Jun 24 wichita-rick 12
News Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ... Jun 24 BuildTheWall 1
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Jun 20 Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,261 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC