U.S. must track, arrest, hand Salahuddin over to India: Congress

New Delhi [India], July 03 : The Congress on Monday said that as the United States of America has classified Syed Salahuddin as a 'global terrorist, now it's their responsibility to track him down in Pakistan, arrest him and hand him over to India. "Salahuddin has been the chief of Hizbul Mujahideen from its inception.

