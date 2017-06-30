Ties warm as India's Modi wraps up 3-...

Ties warm as India's Modi wraps up 3-day Israel visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday capped a three-day visit to Israel with a barefoot stroll along the Mediterranean shore with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders' exuberance for warming bilateral ties has taken the form of bear hugs, greetings on social media and pledges for increased trade and cooperation.

