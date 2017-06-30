Subsidised LPG rate hiked by up to Rs...

Subsidised LPG rate hiked by up to Rs 32 per cylinder post GST

New Delhi : Domestic cooking gas price has been hiked by up to Rs 32 per cylinder -- the steepest increase in six years -- following implementation of the Goods and Services Tax . Subsidised LPG rates have been increased to Rs 477.46 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 446.65 in Delhi after GST was implemented from July 1. In the previous indirect tax regime where separate factory-gate duty and sales tax were levied, LPG attracted a zero or nil excise duty all over the country.

