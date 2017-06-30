SC refuses urgent hearing of Justice Karnan's bail plea
New Delhi, July 3 The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hold an urgent hearing of the plea of Calcutta High Court's former judge C.S. Karnan for bail and the recall of order holding him guilty of contempt and sentencing him to six-month imprisonment. The bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud refused to hold an urgent hearing, as Justice Karnan's counsel Mathew J. Nadumpar urged the court to constitute a bench to hear the former judge's plea for bail and recall of the apex court's May 9 order holding him guilty of contempt and sentencing him to six months' imprisonment.
