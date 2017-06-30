SC refuses urgent hearing of Justice ...

SC refuses urgent hearing of Justice Karnan's bail plea

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, July 3 The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hold an urgent hearing of the plea of Calcutta High Court's former judge C.S. Karnan for bail and the recall of order holding him guilty of contempt and sentencing him to six-month imprisonment. The bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud refused to hold an urgent hearing, as Justice Karnan's counsel Mathew J. Nadumpar urged the court to constitute a bench to hear the former judge's plea for bail and recall of the apex court's May 9 order holding him guilty of contempt and sentencing him to six months' imprisonment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy 7 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... Jun 24 wichita-rick 12
News Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ... Jun 24 BuildTheWall 1
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Jun 20 Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,678 • Total comments across all topics: 282,219,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC