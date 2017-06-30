Samjhauta Express blasts case: Pakistan seeks time on sending blast witnesses to India
The Samjhauta Express, also called Attari Express, is a bi-weekly train that runs on Wednesdays and Sundays - between Delhi and Attari in India and Lahore in Pakistan. Pakistan has sought four more months from India for a decision on producing 13 witnesses before a special Haryana court which is trying the 2007 Samjhauta Express blasts case in which 68 people were killed.
