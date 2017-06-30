Salahuddin boasts about terror attacks in India
Salahuddin is the Hizb chief who last year who last year threatened to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces". NEW DELHI: Recently designated 'global terrorist' by the US, Syed Salahuddin has boasted to a Pakistani television channel that he and his outfit the Hizbul Mujahideen have carried out terror attacks in India, reported ANI.
