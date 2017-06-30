Nuclear reactor at Kalpakkam: World's envy, India's pride

Indian nuclear scientists are in the final throes of starting a high-tech giant stove more than 15 years in the making Scientists at work on the main vessel of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at the IGCAR complex in Kalpakkam. YEKATERINBURG : Hidden from public, on the shores of the Bay of Bengal at Kalpakkam near Chennai, Indian nuclear scientists are in the final throes of starting a high-tech giant stove more than 15 years in the making.

