News Jet Airways Vice President Arrested on Charges of Grabbing Municipal Corporation Land
New Delhi: In yet another trouble for private airline Jet Airways, its Vice President Colonel Avneet Singh Bedi has been arrested on the charges of land grabbing on Sunday morning. According to the reports, the land worth crores belonged to the municipal corporation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Jun 24
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|Jun 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC