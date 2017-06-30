News Jet Airways Vice President Arres...

News Jet Airways Vice President Arrested on Charges of Grabbing Municipal Corporation Land

New Delhi: In yet another trouble for private airline Jet Airways, its Vice President Colonel Avneet Singh Bedi has been arrested on the charges of land grabbing on Sunday morning. According to the reports, the land worth crores belonged to the municipal corporation.

