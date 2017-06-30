Mumbai terror attack orphan tells Modi he wants to return to India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces Moshe Holtzberg , son of slain US Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg who was killed with his wife in the November 26, 2008 attacks on the Nariman Chabad house in Mumbai, during a meeting with the boy and with other relatives, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on July 5, 2017. The 11-year-old son of Chabad emissaries who were murdered in a 2008 jihadist rampage in Mumbai told visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday that he loves him and India and wants to return to complete the mission of his slain parents.
