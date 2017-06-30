Monsoon in India Monsoon 2017: Floods And Landslides in Assam Kill 2
Mumbai, July 4: The intensity of rains in several Indian states have led to floods and landslides. In Assam, the incessant and heavy rains caused flooding in many places and villages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|20 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Jun 24
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|Jun 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC