Monsoon floods kill 20 in India, leave thousands homeless

Heavy rains since the start of India's monsoon season have triggered floods and landslides in parts of the remote northeastern region, causing at least 20 deaths, authorities said Wednesday. The deaths included drowning or fatal injuries from collapsed homes in Assam state, where the mighty Brahmaputra River was flowing above the danger level, swelled by the heavy rain in the past two weeks, said the state's disaster management authority.

