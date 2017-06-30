Monsoon floods in India kill 20 and leave thousands homeless
At least 20 people have died after heavy rain since the start of India's monsoon season triggered floods and landslides in remote north-eastern areas. At least 20 people have died after heavy rain since the start of India's monsoon season triggered floods and landslides in remote north-eastern areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Jun 24
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|Jun 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC