Indian girl dies of heart attack on Saudi beach
Jeddah, July 2 A 15-year-old Indian girl has died of a heart attack while playing at the popular Half Moon beach in Al-Khobar city of Saudi Arabia. Saher Parvez was a 10th grade student at International Indian School in Dammam city and the tragic incident happened on Friday morning, the Saudi Gazette reported on Sunday.
