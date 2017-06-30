Indian gang-rape victim attacked with acid for FIFTH time
Indian gang-rape victim is attacked with acid for a FIFTH time: Woman has been burned with substance and was once made to DRINK it The mother, 35, was allegedly gangraped in 2008 and the men later allegedly forced her to drink acid while she was travelling on a train with her daughter A woman who survived an alleged gang rape and four separate acid attacks has once again been hit by corrosive liquid, Indian police said Sunday. The 35-year-old mother, who was allegedly gangraped in 2008 over a property dispute, was at a women's hostel in Uttar Pradesh state capital Lucknow when a man scaled the walls and poured the chemical onto her.
