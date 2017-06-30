Indian DJ duo Rishab, Prayag set to play at Tomorrowland, again
As India continues to emerge as a lucrative hotspot for touring artistes from across the globe, talented musicians from the country are also being noticed by international record producers. Popular Belgian DJ and record producers Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are set to team up with Mumbai boys, EDM DJ duo Rishab Joshi and Prayag Mehta of Lost Stories, at one of the world's largest music festivals, Tomorrowland.
