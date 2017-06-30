Indian Americans and American Jews: Advancing a trilateral alliance
As an organization that has been deeply involved in promoting Indian-Israeli and Indian-US relations for a quarter- century, it was no surprise that American Jewish Committee played a role this week in the historic visit to Israel by the Indian prime minister helping to organize programs at two Israeli think tanks, welcoming senior leadership of the Indian business community, and taking part in high-level meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Jun 24
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|Jun 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC