India orders Kashmir clampdown ahead ...

India orders Kashmir clampdown ahead of anniversary of militant killing

An Indian policeman pulls concertina wire to lay a barricade on a deserted road during restrictions a day before the death anniversary of Burhan Wani, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, in downtown Srinagar July 7, 2017. Indian authorities on Friday shut down the internet in disputed Kashmir and sealed off the hometown of a slain militant leader a day before the anniversary of his killing by the army, which had fuelled further unrest across the Himalayan region.

Chicago, IL

