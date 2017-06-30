India, Israel can cooperate to fight ...

India, Israel can cooperate to fight terror: PM

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

PM Modi said that boosting economic ties and furthering people-to-people interactions would be the agenda of his Israel visit. India, Modi said, believed in a two-state solution in which both Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist peacefully.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy 7 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... Jun 24 wichita-rick 12
News Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ... Jun 24 BuildTheWall 1
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Jun 20 Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,678 • Total comments across all topics: 282,219,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC