'India has a weak PM': Rahul Gandhi a...

'India has a weak PM': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi on H-1B visa, Kashmir issue

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

"India has a weak PM." These were words tweeted by the office of Rahul Gandhi's handle, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to raise the H-1B visa issue with the US administration during his last month's visit to Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 1
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... Jun 24 wichita-rick 12
News Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ... Jun 24 BuildTheWall 1
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Jun 20 Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,261 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC