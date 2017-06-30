How Will The Next President of India Be Elected? Party Wise Electoral ...
New Delhi, July 7: The Presidential Election 2017 will be held on July 17, while the counting of votes will take place on July 20. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance nominee Ram Nath Kovind will face opposition's candidate Meira Kumar in the presidential election. Ram Nath Kovind is widely expected to sail through the presidential election as the NDA has support of nearly 60 per cent votes.
