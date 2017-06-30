Floods in India kill 20, leave thousands homeless
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India on July 4. Heavy rains and floods have killed at least 20 people and forced more than 400,000 to flee their homes in India's northeastern state of Assam. Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam.
