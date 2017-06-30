Byculla Prison Assault: Six Jail Officials Arrested For Murder of Manjula Shetye

New Delhi, July 1 : Six Mumbai officials who were suspended in the murder case of prisoner Manjula Shetye have been arrested, reported NDTV . The six officials, Jailor Manisha Pokharkar and guards Bindu Naikode, Waseema Shaikh, Sheetal Shegaokar, Surekha Gudve and Aarti Shingane have been arrested in this connection.

