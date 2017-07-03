6 killed, 7 injured in bus-tanker collision in western India
At least six people have been killed and seven others injured in a road accident in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, a police official said Monday. "The accident occurred when a private passenger bus in which the victims were travelling collided head-on with a water tanker near Lonikand on Pune-Ahmednagar Road, some 40 km from the city of Pune, late Sunday night," he said on condition of anonymity.
