6 killed, 7 injured in bus-tanker col...

6 killed, 7 injured in bus-tanker collision in western India

2 hrs ago

At least six people have been killed and seven others injured in a road accident in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, a police official said Monday. "The accident occurred when a private passenger bus in which the victims were travelling collided head-on with a water tanker near Lonikand on Pune-Ahmednagar Road, some 40 km from the city of Pune, late Sunday night," he said on condition of anonymity.

