1971 Karachi harbour attack hero Lt Cdr Kavina dead
New Delhi, Jul 1 Lt Commander BN Kavina, who commanded an Indian Navy ship during a missile attack on the Karachi harbour in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, has died. He was the commanding officer of Indian Navy ship Nipat during the missile attack on the Karachi harbour and the Pakistani naval forces on December 4, 1971.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Jun 24
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|Jun 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC