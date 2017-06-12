Young man killed in anti-India clashes in Kashmir
A tear gas shell fired by an Indian policeman explodes behind Kashmiri protesters during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 16, 2017. A young man has been killed and several others injured in anti-India clashes that erupted after a gunbattle between rebels and government forces in the Indian-controlled portion of disputed Kashmir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|10 hr
|gebldg2
|26
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|14 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Thu
|Killer cows
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
|Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore
|Jun 7
|No doubt
|1
|Indie films, not mainstream, hold rainbow banne...
|Jun 5
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|3
|Ireland has made history by electing their firs...
|Jun 4
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC