Woman gang-raped, thrown from car near Indian capital

A woman was allegedly raped by three men in a car that was driven through New Delhi before she was thrown out of the vehicle in the city's suburbs, police said on Tuesday. The woman, aged around 35, was abducted by the men from New Delhi's satellite city of Gurgaon on Monday.

