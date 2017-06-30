Why was Sanjay Dutt released early? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt
In what could spell fresh trouble for Sanjay Dutt, the Bombay high court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to justify its decision to grant the actor early release from prison in the 1993 serial blasts case. Dutt was earlier sentenced to five years in jail for possession of arms, which were a part of the consignment used in the 1993 blasts.
