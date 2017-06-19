Was Pakistan's BAT live-streaming attack on Indian soldiers?
The Pakistani Border Action Team, made up of special forces men and terrorists, were armed with 'special daggers' and 'headband cameras' to mutilate and record the attack on the Indian Army patrol party after entering 600 meters across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Army troops, during search and sanitation operations, recovered the body of a member of the BAT team along the LoC in Gulpur sector of Poonch district on Thursday.
