Using human shield is not Indian Army norm: General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi, June 8 Undeterred by criticism from politicians and commentators, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat says use of human shield by the India Army is not a norm but individual officers are entitled to decide the tactic depending on circumstances. He also dismisses criticism that the Army is trigger-happy, but says the level of violence in Jammu and Kashmir needs to be brought down for any meaningful dialogue with stakeholders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.