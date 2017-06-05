Using human shield is not Indian Army...

Using human shield is not Indian Army norm: General Bipin Rawat

16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, June 8 Undeterred by criticism from politicians and commentators, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat says use of human shield by the India Army is not a norm but individual officers are entitled to decide the tactic depending on circumstances. He also dismisses criticism that the Army is trigger-happy, but says the level of violence in Jammu and Kashmir needs to be brought down for any meaningful dialogue with stakeholders.

