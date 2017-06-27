USIBC launches India task force on ci...

USIBC launches India task force on civil aviation

New Delhi, June 26 The US-India Business Council on Monday launched a task force on civil aviation that will focus on identifying opportunities for implementation based on India's National Civil Aviation Policy . According to the business advocacy organisation, its "India Task Force" aims to promote bilateral dialogue "by being the voice of industry", partnering with governments to organise trade missions and advocating for regulatory changes on behalf of its members.

Chicago, IL

