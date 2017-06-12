US designates chief recruiter of Isla...

US designates chief recruiter of Islamic State in India a global terrorist

Mohammad Shafi Armar, who also goes by his online name as Yousuf-al Hindi, has been designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist NEW DELHI: In a major achievement for India, the US department of state on Thursday designated the chief and principal recruiter of Islamic State in India, Mohammad Shafi Armar, who also goes by his online name as Yousuf-al Hindi, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist . Armar is responsible for forming several ISIS affiliated groups in India in the last three years including Junood al Khalifa e Hind , in which more than 50 Indian youngsters were recruited.

Chicago, IL

