US announces USD 7.5 mn to advance India's power grid
Washington, Jun 21 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, the Trump administration said today it will spend USD 7.5 million to help advance India's power grid, as part of the two countries' commitments to ensuring access to affordable and reliable energy. The Ministry of Science and Technology and industry will match the commitment of US' Department of Energy, bringing the total commitment to USD 30 million, officials here said.
