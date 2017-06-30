UPDATE 2-IndiGo eyes Air India stake in possible privatisation
NEW DELHI, June 29 India's biggest airline, IndiGo, has expressed unsolicited interest in buying a stake in state-owned Air India, the junior aviation minister said on Thursday, a day after the cabinet approved plans to privatise the carrier. Several other airlines, domestic and international, have also expressed an interest in buying part of Air India, Jayant Sinha told reporters.
