UPDATE 1-India launches fraud investigation into news channel's founders

Indian federal authorities launched a fraud investigation on Monday into the founders of news channel NDTV, a move the company said was an attempt to muzzle free speech. Two top officials said the Central Bureau of Investigation had brought a case against NDTV founders, Prannoy and Radhika Roy, over a multi-million-dollar loan, and police raided the couple's New Delhi home as well as two holiday houses.

