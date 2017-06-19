UP: Minor raped, murdered in Aligarh;...

UP: Minor raped, murdered in Aligarh; accused lynched by mob

21 hrs ago

Aligarh, June 22: In a horrific incident, a minor was raped and murdered in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. As per the latest reports, the accused was lynched to death by the agitating mob when the incident came to light.

Chicago, IL

