UP honour killing: Family arrested for killing daughter over love affair

Moradabad , June 14 : In yet another case of honour killing in Uttar Pradesh, an underage girl was killed by her family members in Thakurdwara district in Moradabad allegedly over her love affair with a person. The police have apprehended the deceased girl's father, mother and brother in connection with the case.

