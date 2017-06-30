'Two-thirds of female cancer patients...

'Two-thirds of female cancer patients in India from lower strata'

India.com

New Delhi, June 30 Women contribute nearly 30 per cent of the cancer burden in India and nearly two-thirds of them are from the low socio-economic background, doctors said on Friday. According to the them, the habit of tobacco consumption, smoking bidis and unhealthy habits are the prime causes behind the rise in various types of cancer among the women from lower strata of the society.

