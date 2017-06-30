'Two-thirds of female cancer patients in India from lower strata'
New Delhi, June 30 Women contribute nearly 30 per cent of the cancer burden in India and nearly two-thirds of them are from the low socio-economic background, doctors said on Friday. According to the them, the habit of tobacco consumption, smoking bidis and unhealthy habits are the prime causes behind the rise in various types of cancer among the women from lower strata of the society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Jun 24
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|Jun 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC