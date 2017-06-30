Two French reinsurance companies join race in India
Two prominent global reinsurers, SCOR and Axa Re of France, have initiated the process of setting up operations in the country, joining seven other multinational players for a pie in the reinsurance segment. Seven global players - Swiss RE, Munich Re, Hannover Re, Lloyd's, XL Catlin, RGA and Gen Re - have already received approvals from insurance regulator IRDAI.
