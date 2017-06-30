Two French reinsurance companies join...

Two French reinsurance companies join race in India

7 hrs ago

Two prominent global reinsurers, SCOR and Axa Re of France, have initiated the process of setting up operations in the country, joining seven other multinational players for a pie in the reinsurance segment. Seven global players - Swiss RE, Munich Re, Hannover Re, Lloyd's, XL Catlin, RGA and Gen Re - have already received approvals from insurance regulator IRDAI.

