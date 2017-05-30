Trump pulls US out of 'partial to Ind...

Trump pulls US out of 'partial to India, China' climate deal

WASHINGTON: The United States is going rogue on global warming. The country's 45th President, businessman entrepreneur Donald Trump , announced on Thursday that subject to a few caveats, Washington is pulling out of the widely-acclaimed climate change accord.

