Trump admin set to OK surveillance drone sale to India
The Trump administration is set to authorize the sale of unarmed surveillance drones to India, a congressional aide and industry representative said Friday, as the two nations' leaders prepare for their first face-to-face meeting. India initiated its request to buy 22 Guardian unmanned aircraft for maritime surveillance last year.
