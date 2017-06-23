Trump admin set to OK surveillance dr...

Trump admin set to OK surveillance drone sale to India

The Trump administration is set to authorize the sale of unarmed surveillance drones to India, a congressional aide and industry representative said Friday, as the two nations' leaders prepare for their first face-to-face meeting. India initiated its request to buy 22 Guardian unmanned aircraft for maritime surveillance last year.

