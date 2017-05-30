Top army brass draws up anti-terror plan
On a day country's top army brass, including the chief General Bipin Rawat, met for an unprecedented conference in Srinagar, there was success for Indian security forces as two local terrorists were killed in Sopore and the Indian army inflicted damage to their Pakistani counterparts in a retaliatory fire. A module of Lashkar-e-Toiba was busted as the police arrested five terrorists and over ground workers at Hajin in Bandipora district of North Kashmir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr '17
|Ye dogge
|5
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC