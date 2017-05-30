Top army brass draws up anti-terror plan

On a day country's top army brass, including the chief General Bipin Rawat, met for an unprecedented conference in Srinagar, there was success for Indian security forces as two local terrorists were killed in Sopore and the Indian army inflicted damage to their Pakistani counterparts in a retaliatory fire. A module of Lashkar-e-Toiba was busted as the police arrested five terrorists and over ground workers at Hajin in Bandipora district of North Kashmir.

