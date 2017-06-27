Toilet charity's plan for Trump-named...

Toilet charity's plan for Trump-named Indian village blocked

11 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Indian Muslim children gather around a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump during the inauguration of Trump Sulabh Village, in Maroda, India, Friday, June 23, 2017. A toilet charity is leading an effort to rename a tiny, north Indian village after President Donald Trump, saying the gesture is meant to honor relations with the U.S. and draw support for better sanitation in India.

