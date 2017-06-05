Three Indian farmers shot dead as pro...

Three Indian farmers shot dead as protests escalate: reports

Yesterday

Three Indian farmers were shot dead on Tuesday at a protest in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, according to news reports, marking an escalation of violence as a rural strike demanding debt relief spread. The farmers died after being shot during a protest in Mandsaur, according to reports that quoted witnesses as saying they had been shot by police.

Chicago, IL

