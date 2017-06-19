Thousands stretch and pose for Intern...

Thousands stretch and pose for International Yoga Day

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

Yoga practitioners have taken a relaxing break to bend, twist and pose for the annual international event celebrating the practice, especially in the country where it began. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined 50,000 students and other residents for a mass yoga session in the pouring rain in the northern city of Lucknow to mark International Yoga Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for... 21 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 7
News Ireland chooses Gay prime minister Tue Gremlin 2
News GE Transportation works to fill largest order i... Jun 17 sickofit 27
News Non- Violent Cultures Jun 16 kennedy_christian 2
News Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il... Jun 15 Humanspirit 1
News ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country Jun 10 BB Board 1
News Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rathore Jun 7 No doubt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC