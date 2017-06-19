Thousands stretch and pose for International Yoga Day
Yoga practitioners have taken a relaxing break to bend, twist and pose for the annual international event celebrating the practice, especially in the country where it began. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined 50,000 students and other residents for a mass yoga session in the pouring rain in the northern city of Lucknow to mark International Yoga Day.
