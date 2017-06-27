Thousands gather in India to protest attacks on Muslims
Carrying placards saying "Not in my name," the protesters decried the silence of the Hindu nationalist government in response to public lynchings and attacks on at least a dozen Muslim men and boys since it took power in 2014. Last Friday, about 20 men attacked four Muslims on a train in the outskirts of New Delhi, fatally stabbing a teenager and seriously injuring two others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for...
|Jun 24
|wichita-rick
|12
|Pakistan's concept of Sharia has nothing to do ...
|Jun 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|Ireland chooses Gay prime minister
|Jun 20
|Gremlin
|2
|GE Transportation works to fill largest order i...
|Jun 17
|sickofit
|27
|Non- Violent Cultures
|Jun 16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Mumbai: Matrimonial website for the mentally il...
|Jun 15
|Humanspirit
|1
|ISIS Whispers In God's Own Country
|Jun 10
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC