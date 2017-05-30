Terrorists attack Indian Army in Qazigund, Kulgam; Jammu-Srinagar highway closed
Kulgam, June 3: A group of terrorists has attacked Indian Army convoy in Qazigund in Anantnag district and Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the reports, the terrorists attacked the Army convoy at the Jammu-Srinagar highway which has been closed following the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Sanjit Ghandi
|4
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr '17
|Ye dogge
|5
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC