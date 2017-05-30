Terrorists attack Indian Army in Qazi...

Terrorists attack Indian Army in Qazigund, Kulgam; Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

Kulgam, June 3: A group of terrorists has attacked Indian Army convoy in Qazigund in Anantnag district and Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the reports, the terrorists attacked the Army convoy at the Jammu-Srinagar highway which has been closed following the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Sanjit Ghandi 4
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr '17 Ye dogge 5
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,839 • Total comments across all topics: 281,503,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC