Tantric arrested for 14-year-old Kannauj girl's rape, murder

Kannauj , June 10 : Police in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj District have apprehended the tantric who was absconding after raping and murdering a 14-year-old girl in what has turned out to be a case of human sacrifice. Police said that the incident happened in Bhadausi village of Kannauj district earlier this week, when accused occultist cum teacher Krishna Kumar Sharma took the girl into a corn field and raped her before murdering the minor.

