Social activists seek arrest of accused officers in Pratapgarh killing case
The Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan and other social organisations on Monday started a five-day dharna, demanding arrest of the persons involved in the alleged killing of Zafar Khan in Pratapgarh. Social activist Aruna Roy and Nikhil Dey questioned the objective behind the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Rajasthan, by alleging that it has resulted in increase in sexual violence against women.
